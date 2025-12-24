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Writing a Book is Bad for Business
I said what I said
Apr 28
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Nova Reid
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Nova Speaks: Philanthropy & Business real talk, What we can learn from the right, Manosphere, Worthiness and more
A recording from Nova Reid's live video
Apr 19
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Nova Reid
11
4
2
46:09
Why do so many philanthropists fund the far-right?
Philanthropy, money and white supremacy.
Apr 13
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Nova Reid
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March 2026
WORTHY
An invitation: 23rd June 2026
Mar 17
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Nova Reid
22
3
2
Nova Speaks: BAFTA, BBC and Carelessness, Funding and Colonial Chokeholds
Watch now | A recording from Nova Reid's live video
Mar 11
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Nova Reid
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4
1
37:09
February 2026
BAFTAS, BBC and British Racism
There is an air of supremacy with British racism
Feb 24
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Nova Reid
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14
Divergent from what? From Drapetomania to ADHD: A History of Labelling Black Distress
Notes on labels and liberation
Feb 13
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Nova Reid
38
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Tend to the scared child
Notes on fear and building self-trust
Feb 9
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Nova Reid
5
4
1
December 2025
Navigating Grief at Christmas time
Where there is grief there is love
Dec 24, 2025
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Nova Reid
19
2
Nova Speaks: Cultures of Silence, Jamaica Update and More
A recording from Nova Reid's live video
Dec 12, 2025
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Nova Reid
21
6
45:52
November 2025
This work is killing us
Those were my opening lines of a talk I shared to a room full of Black women at The House of Commons in London Parliament on Tuesday.
Nov 29, 2025
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Nova Reid
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Jamaicans are Resilient: Hurricane Melissa and Aid as Justice
Thoughts on resilience, hurricane Melissa and how to help
Nov 7, 2025
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Nova Reid
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