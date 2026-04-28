This article has been sat in my drafts since last year and it feels like the right time to hit publish. Recently on Threads, author, Aja Barber asked fellow authors, if they can afford to live off of writing books, alone.

The tldr answer is a resounding: No.

People often assume authors are rolling in it - some are, those that are, are overwhelmingly white. However, most authors are not even on a basic living wage. And in my experience, writing a book was actually bad for my business.

Now - there are some people whose entire career is to write books and have catalogues of over 20 books - I am definitely not one of those people.

I am a storyteller, writer and businesswoman, first.

How are books bad for business?

When my agent at the time started to pitch my book proposal to publishing houses - and we started to garner interest - she made a point of telling me not to expect to make money from books. It was almost said in jest - but she wasn’t kidding. I often reflect on that dialogue. If that was the foundation - her position and therefore mine too as her client - was already compromised. Rather than use her position to disrupt the status quo and make a business case to advocate for better - this was accepted as un-contested fact. The benchmark was set.

I ended up being published by one of the top 5 publishing houses in the world and I woefully underestimated how much work outside of writing the book and associated promotional activities, would fall on my shoulders.

Now collaborating and co-creating makes sense, but publishing houses heavily rely on authors to promote our own work, relying on our pre-existing networks. And because you want your book to be read by as many people as possible, you quickly oblige. BUT there’s also a reason why PR and marketing agencies exist and get paid very well. Marketing is a discipline in and of itself, it is also a full time job and I think that should be respected.

So on top of running an existing business, while navigating a global pandemic, I had now inherited a new unexpected business, my book. As part of that, I had to take on the role of chief cook and bottle washer and as a consequence - the labour imbalance became deeply inequitable very quickly. In my experience, this was compounded by race. There is often a lack of cultural competency within wider publishing teams - so they can also over rely on us for insights on how to reach certain audiences, contacts, article themes. Rather than investing in getting the right support in for their Black authors in from the jump - there’s a kind of brain drain that happens. And despite the fact you’re providing a level of expertise they do not have and have not invested in - you are not compensated for extra unseen labour, such as this.

Marketing machines for the few, not the many

I assumed a publishing giant as large as mine would have a bigger marketing machine behind it. And it absolutely does - BUT what I learned was the full weight of that machine is preserved for very few. Specifically their lead titles - which are often celebrity books. (A lead title means a book a publisher plans to prioritise giving a book more marketing spend and more internal resources behind it).

The whole point of writing books is to write what needs to be read, to get visibility to sell them getting them into as many hands as possible. So marketing is absolutely vital and plays a fundamental role to a books success.

Back on Threads (I like to chatter on there) according to Afrori Books - author Richard Osman had a quarter of a million marketing spend for his first book alone. It’s why you notice his books front and centre in major book shop windows, tables, supermarkets and airports.

More marketing spend = more visibility.

More visibility = more sales.

More sales = bestseller lists.

Eat. Sleep. Repeat.

I’ll often frequent large bookshops and sign copies of The Good Ally when I see them - but I’ll be lucky if there’s a single copy of The Good Ally on the shelves at all. And then we will be told books by Black authors don’t sell as well.

You see the irony here.