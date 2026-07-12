Britain made global news this week following former Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, stating that Britons should not have to bear the responsibility and pay reparations for the crimes against humanity that Britain enacted under the transatlantic slave trade. And instead, suggested that former British colonies should pay back the British for (in her words) “the considerable investment, effort, and contribution that this country made…”

Diabolical.

I share my full thoughts and calls to actions, in a video for paid subscribers below.

As a British Jamaican woman with lineages lost to slavery - this is personal. I continue to wonder how politicians are even given the job to serve the British public when they are demonstrating such historical illiteracy and flagrant supremacy.

One thing Braverman does well is serve as a foot soldier for white supremacy. But the irony of Braverman’s comment, is that British tax payers, including those of us with lineages lost to slavery, have, in the most sadistic turn of events, already paid back Britain, which only highlighted her own illiteracy.

Reparations have already been demonstrated. When slavery was abolished in 1833 in British colonies, the British government committed to paying former slave owners for their “loss of property”. And that debt was so large, British tax payers paid money to former slave owners and planters through our taxes until as recently as 2015 . We made a lot of wealthy families who owned enslaved people wealthier. Nobody seemed to have a problem with that. Reparations went to the Church of England ( a key perpetrator) well known Trusts such as The Joseph Rowntree Foundation and even the British Monarchy directly benefitted - from funding the slave trade, to the wealth amassed from resource extraction and trafficking of human beings.

1792 drawing of the Stowage of the British slave ship Brookes under the regulated slave trade - showing drawings of how to pack enslaved people onto British slave ships like sardines for months at sea from West Africa to The Caribbean and The Americas. Image via Bristol Century Reference Library



To date there’s being mealy mouthed expressions of sorrow, but barely an apology - although, apologies are not accountability. And you cannot atone for something you do not take responsibility for.

Reparations are not new - they continue to be given to this very day - one example is that compensation is given to surviving family members of the holocaust - German citizens pay reparations through their taxes - because this is the right thing to do.

Nobody seems to have a problem with the concept of reparations until the beneficiaries are Black.

Full thoughts and calls to actions, are detailed in this video for paid subscribers below.