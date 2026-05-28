Nova Speaks: Silence in movements, attempts to undermine worthiness, growing up Caribbean: Behind the scenes teaser of rehearsals for WORTHY

Thank you Angie Browne, cancer, no script, Kemi Omijeh and many others for tuning in live!

In this conversation I riffed on how silence causes harm, book banning observations, attempts to undermine worthiness, growing up Caribbean. Why I wanted to produce WORTHY - the challenge, the vulnerability and the process behind creating a one woman show. (Ps. There’s an exclusive surprise for paid subscribers below - keep scrolling or you’ll miss it!)

Oh and the social housing activist and extraordinary artist I mentioned in the video is the brilliant Kwajo Tweneboa

If you’re watching on playback - let me know what you think!

Not yet ready to subscribe - and / or want to say thank you by buying me a virtual coffee? You can do so here.

CONNECT WITH ME IN LONDON

Tickets to WORTHY taking place for one night only on the 23rd June can be purchased here or by calling or emailing the box office at Bloomsbury Theatre, London. Take up space - I’d love you to experience the magic of live theatre with me. Can’t come - consider paying it forward and buying tickets for those who otherwise can’t afford to come.

EXCLUSIVE TEASER

Paid subscribers please enjoy this 4 minute video of my first rehearsal in studio for WORTHY!