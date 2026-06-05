I have a live London show coming up called WORTHY at The Bloomsbury Theatre on the 23rd June - if you’re craving meaningful human connection offline - come along.

I have a complicated relationship with power.

I was recently listening to an acceptance speech by actress and singer Cynthia Erivo at Variety Power of Women event. She was exploring the relationship between power and womanhood. What stayed with me from what she said is if we are - in actuality - more comfortable with the theory of the powerful woman, and the practice and embodiment of one.

We’ve fallen in love with the concept of the powerful woman but in reality we rarely celebrate or raise up a woman when she claims her power, steps into it and uses it. We want the agreeable version of powerful. The version that smiles when offended, says nothing when she disagrees and endures quietly when she doesn’t want to. We are happier with the theory not so much the practice. - Cynthia Erivo -

I recognise the versions of me where I have swallowed offence and other peoples BS - to keep perceived peace. I see the version of me that has stayed quiet and sometimes still does - during disagreement.

I’ve felt the ramifications of using my power to speak up about harm or disrespect - and too often it’s met with indignation, not celebration. We want the fairytale of the powerful woman - but most people are conditioned to be compliant, not powerful.

There’s always some kind of retribution when a woman, particularly a Black woman, uses her power, it often looks like scapegoating, un-belonging, or character assassinations. People expect our deference. So it’s seductive to shrink back into what’s expected of us - a disempowered silence.

People (including other women) expect women to behave in ways that require us to regularly abdicate our power, to stay humble - aka: to not be proud. Celebration of the powerful liberated women are beautiful and rare, or too often marred by “this one’s getting too big for her boots” envy, undermining, resentment, or suspicion - because how dare we?

Alas - I have a complicated relationship with power for many reasons.

I brought up one of many conversations about power with a friend who moves around in kink spaces. On this day I was showing particular intrigue about the theatrics of it all, the playfulness with power, the consensual exploration. As she shared more it helped me to rethink some of the harmful messages I have learned about power and how that has led to a fear of power. We also explored how gender and power are often fluid and/or regularly subverted. As a lover of boundaries, I was particularly fascinated by how boundaries around consent are foundational to how they relate and interact with power and each other in these spaces. And I noted that that is something we rarely see in practice in the outside world.

But why?

In a separate dialogue I had shared that I reach out to my newsletter community at regular points throughout the year to ask for support to sustain my work. (Either through volunteering or taking monthly or one-off financial gifts) Sometimes I get nothing. Sometimes hundreds and on a few occassions generous folks have gifted thousands. I often have volunteers ready to help. I have chosen to do this in the absence of traditional funding - I learned to do it as part of anti-racist practice to invite reparative actions and from my Buddhist teachers (who now include some dear friends) around the practice of dāna - which means generosity in Sanskrit. It is the deliberate practice of giving to encourage people to practice generosity. (I also have to practice asking and receiving as a chronic overgiver). One of these Buddhist friends regularly voice notes me and tells me to keep asking for what I need.

So sometime after I shared what I was doing, this friend told me that she found my asking for support in this way, powerful - it stopped me in my tracks.

Powerful?

I often feel the opposite of powerful if I have to ask for help - because I was conditioned not to ask for it. I was raised to be hyper-independent. I was raised to be super private about what I am doing, so to ask for help was surely an admission of failure. So to counteract these conditions I deliberately practice asking for help and for what I need. It is NOT comfortable, and up until that observation - I most definitely didn’t see it as powerful.

One of the key reasons I have a complicated relationship with power, is because of its regular misuse - my work means I often have to interact with abuses of power and look at systems of domination and control which have caused and continue to cause the most catastrophic life altering harm across the globe.

When I first think of power, I think of men. Often white men who are out of control and yet in control of so many decisions and institutions.

I see the absolute impunity.

So power therefore doesn’t just terrify me, it repulses me.

Being scared of and repulsed by power is not exactly helpful when trying to reclaim my own.