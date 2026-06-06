Grief has been loud this week.

I do this thing when people I care about die - I frantically start searching for memories in my computer or phone. It’s a habit I’ve gotten into since my best friend - Teneisha died of cancer nearly 7 years ago. I didn’t think to back up my phone at the time and lost so many of Teneisha and I’s memories. It’s quite devastating.

I was on my way to the studio to rehearse Worthy, when I saw this news flash up on my phone. I was walking and I noticed the shock stopped me in my tracks. It’s disarming finding out that someone you know has died on social media. Despite knowing Kanya was reckoning with an aggressive colon cancer, the shock still shocks you.

Kanya King dedicated three decades of her life to spotlighting Black talent through the groundbreaking MOBO Awards which celebrated 30 years in March 2026. As a single parent, she made the decision to remortgage her home to fund her vision to have an award show dedicated to celebrating Black music artists after being overlooked elsewhere. She pursued this vision despite the racism and undermining from the industry and despite being told that Black music doesn’t sell.

Her legacy in music, contributed to an industry - which according to Black Music Means Business - over the last 30 years - is worth £24.5 billion. 80% of that revenue was generated by Black music alone. 80%! And Kanya’s contribution to this legacy was well and truly imprinted long before she died. She went ono expand the MOBO brand including MOBO unsung to develop emerging talent and most recently opened a live music venue in South London - the House of MOBO.

She was a force.

I’m noticing I already dislike talking about her in the past tense.

Photo: Garry Carbon. Me - Nova Reid, Kanya King and Leanne Pero - March 2025

Kanya and I have met many times at events. She expressed her desire to spend more time with me and plans to meet and have more one-on-one time together didn’t come to fruition. I take responsibility for that. She was always warm, always present and interested in what you had to say. She was always armed ready to give you one of her big smiles and never let me go hugs. And in more recent times - she was always honest when I asked her how she was feeling once her treatment started. Never sugar coated her answer.

Black women and cancer

The first chance where we could meaningfully dialogue was when we were sat opposite each other at a Black Women Rising UK cancer awareness dinner 2 years ago - before she was even diagnosed. Time can feel cruel like that.

Black Women Rising was founded by Leanne Pero after her own cancer diagnosis - aged 30. The charity exists to raise awareness of the alarming disparities for Black women with cancer and to help improve access to culturally competent care.

Photo; Jonathan Williams - Kanya King at Black Women Rising awareness event at Stork Mayfair June 2024 - I am sitting opposite out of shot. This was the energy of most of the night.

Kanya and I spent time together most recently 8 months ago and she was doing well. She had already surpassed the life expectancy doctors had given her and we were talking about that. And so you know - hope.

Photo: Denise Mayhew. Hilarious - trying to gather us was like herding sheep - barely any of us are looking in the right direction. Black Women Rising Luncheon September 2025 - here with Sarah Crawford, Kanya King, Lady Phyll, Linda Riley and other beautiful souls.

It’s not lost on me that both of these recent moments we spent time together, were at Black Women Rising events, events to raise awareness of the disproportionate outcomes for Black women with cancer.

Two days before Kanya’s death - it was the 2nd year death anniversary of another friend, Faye Hamilton who died of cancer while I was recording my podcast Hidden Histories . In Hidden Histories I spoke with intention about Teneisha and Faye while sharing the story of Olive Morris - another Black woman who died young of cancer.

My friend Faye in February 2024 lapping up Jamaican sunshine in Negril 4 months before she passed.

One of my absolute favourite shots of Teneisha - we used it at her funeral.

Kanya died at just 57 years old.

I continue to be incredibly concerned with how many Black women die young from cancer.

I just feel deeply deeply sad.

So yes, grief has been loud this week - cancer related deaths always bring all of my experiences to the forefront and my body feels like it’s been hit by a tonne of bricks. Needless to say I did not get much rehearsing for WORTHY done - I just sat in the rehearsal studio, on my own, and cried.

The dehumanisation of endurance

For all Kanya pioneered she was also a human being and I think this cannot be overstated when it comes to Black women. She was a mother, a friend. She mattered to many because of who she was. So often we are only celebrated for what we do, or how much we do for others or commended for what we endure. I’ve already seen lots of tributes talking about how she fought until the end and what she battled with and how brave she was for pushing through. I understand the sentiment - but I want more for Black women.

I don’t want us to only be celebrated due to our endurance and ability to continue to work through some of the most unimaginable circumstances. I want us to be deeply cared for so we don’t have to push through. I want us to be seen and to be able to allow ourselves to be seen in the wholeness of our humanity, so we don’t always have to be strong, so we don’t have to endure - and to be valued and celebrated just the same.

Kanya King - Jonathan Williams

Kanya shared some poignant words for her last interview in The Voice Newspaper which I will leave here:

“If there is one thing I want to say clearly, it is this: please do not ignore symptoms. Please advocate for yourself. Early detection saves lives.

We must remove the stigma around discussing our health, particularly in the Black community. Too often we are told to be strong, to endure, to push through.”

Rest in power Kanya. Your absence is already deeply felt - what a gift - to exist - in the same space and time.

Sending deep love to those who knew Kanya intimately and to those whose lives she touched just by being it. Lives and industry will be forever altered.

Grateful to photographers Garry Carbon, Jonathan Williams, Denise Mayhew for these visual archives.

Sending much love from a tender heart,

Nova

xx

My name is Nova Reid. I am a founder, truth-seeker and author of The Good Ally - host of Hidden Histories with Nova Reid and I use the power of storytelling to help make sense of ourselves and the world. I have a live London show coming up called WORTHY at The Bloomsbury Theatre on the 23rd June (3 weeks!) - grab a ticket and come along.

Thank you for being here. I write about whatever moves me - perhaps it might move you too.

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