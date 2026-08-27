Nova Reid's Substack

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Melissa S Green's avatar
Melissa S Green
Aug 27

Nova, thank you for sharing about your friendship with Jason, & who he really was. I'm grateful, If only through your words, to know him as I could never know him through the reportage of the media, in all its careless judgments. I will get to know him further by joining with you in celebrating his book birthday by buying & reading his book. My condolences to you & to all who knew & loved him. — Mel

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Carolyn Parker's avatar
Carolyn Parker
Aug 27

Sending you, and all those who knew Jason, so much love

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