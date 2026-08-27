The title of Jason’s book is so prophetic. Oddly (or perhaps not) the title of his book is one of the first things I thought of when he died, because Jason was by his nature, very prophetic.

I’ve been seeing digital vigilantes in social media comments getting upset about people dropping the title ‘Professor’ - but Professor Jason Arday was just Jason to me.

First a colleague, then a friend.

We met just a month after his Professorship at Cambridge had begun. I had been invited to attend an event where he was a panellist and I was an invited guest.

‘He poured their water first’…

I’d written this note in my notebook. Aside from those big brown eyes and warm smile it was the first thing I noticed about Jason. Jason was pouring his panellists glass of water before his own - it stood out to me as an act of care.

The event marked the 30th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence, Jason was speaking on a panel along with other academics Dr White and Dr Palmer and former solicitor for the Lawrence family - Imran Khan KC and they were having a very candid conversation about the state of racism, specifically anti-Blackness, in the U.K. I remember it was frank and I found it refreshing. You could hear a pin drop.

I stood out to Jason because I intercepted what I felt was a bad faith question from an audience member and I had encouraged the panel not to answer the question (which I addressed directly) and instead I asked the panel a question about care and wellbeing. I was moved to ask a question about care because those of us working to challenge anti-Blackness and the ways it permeates every single system we inhabit, encounter so much carelessness. So much. Not just from the right. But from other each other, including other Black people. When you are competent you are expected to keep giving, to keep educating, to keep enduring, all the while on the receiving end of such extraordinary harm. (I cannot tell you the number of tags and DM’s demanding that I comment on or respond to vitriol and raggedy articles about Jason) And thus, we are the ones who truly know the toll of this work. And it is great. It is for this reason I remember Jason being so moved by my interception - because he too knew the toll. He said it was such an act of care for the panel. We exchanged details there and then.

It wasn’t long before I learned how tender and caring Jason was - he was interested in my wellbeing. He was interested in me as a human being - not what he could “get” from me - as is of often the case when you achieve a certain level of public notoriety - which - as I’ve spoken about before - I can find quite dehumanising.

I remember relaying a story with Jason of being at one of my own book events when someone blocked my dressing room door until I spoke with them. They saw my public profile and assumed they had some kind of entitlement over me - including when I got to leave. It was a long day. I was rushing to ring my Dad to find out if my mother was still alive. She’d been put into ICU that day. People too often don’t care about you - they want their moment with you.

I shared many stories like this with Jason.

I learned about Jason’s love for tailoring and he learned about my love for preloved fabric and bespoke wear. (Thank you Shilpa!) It made me smile how much he would wax lyrical about my stage outfits which I would throughly enjoy sending him post event photos of, for his expert breakdown.

Jason cared. He was interested in my humanity. We spoke about many things together. He was the first person I went to for advice when I was invited to debate at Cambridge Union. He was my confidante when I was experiencing the most rancid misogynoir from a Black male professional and he spoke regularly with me about the work Black men have to do to unpack their own misogynoir - there are not many Black men I can be this candid with without defence and denial.

He was a private man and actually did not enjoy being so visible, at all. We regularly spoke about that strange tension we found ourselves in. I am also private - (it manifests differently in me though) so he often asked me how I cope with being a public figure. This tension was especially apparent for me when my podcast Hidden Histories had launched - there were over 800 billboards all over the UK with my face on it - we were talking about how I found that kind of exposure as a dark skinned Black woman exciting and very anxiety inducing. I enjoy positive attention and I also crave anonymity. It’s why I enjoy being in the Caribbean so much I am (mostly) anonymous there.

It’s been an odd thing seeing so many people with loud mouths and microphones have an opinion about a man they didn’t even know. The British media - a spectacle in and of itself, seemingly so easily misdirected to take on unverified claims by a racist eugenist and treat them as fact. To automatically trust whiteness even from a self proclaimed eugenist, whilst holding automatic suspicion for Blackness is a tale as old as time. Something I wrote about in my own book The Good Ally - which looks, with searing honesty, at how anti-Blackness shapes our behaviour and our world.

The ‘demands’ for accountability before Jason’s death, juxtaposed against the dirty deleting of disparaging “hot takes” after Jason’s death are a source of great agitation for me. Ironically it is the same people “demanding” accountability when Jason was in the middle of a mental health crisis that are yet to demonstrate accountability themselves.

The last four weeks have got me thinking, if each of us had such forensic analysis into our character and every word we’d ever spoken we’d probably all look less than favourable at best. The judgement, the persecution, and moral supremacy has been grim. Layered with ableism and anti-Blackness which showed itself in suspicion, victim blaming, presumed guilt, denigration and it culminated in a total lack of regard for Jason’s humanity.

But that’s what white supremacy does so successfully. Dehumanises. What a tragedy that so many couldn’t see how they themselves had become agents for white supremacy.

These four weeks have been difficult.

I found out Jason died by a screenshot of a headline in the Telegraph.

Moments later my friend started ringing me off the hook- trying to shield me from the shock of finding out a friend had died on social media.

She was too late.

I’d already started wailing.

I had received some shelter from the brunt of this, when my best friend Teneisha almost died 7 years ago. Because I was one of her closest friends, by nature, I was one of the first to found out, so I didn’t have to reckon with the incursion of strangers on the internet finding out before me. What it did mean though was that I had the task of ringing around friends to tell them and hold their grief and shock all at once. I don’t wish that on anyone - but let me tell you, it’s better than finding out via the Daily f**king Telegraph.

I wrote in an article just last month that there is a fine line between wanting to die and wanting suffering to end. Using my background working in mental health, I wrote it to help us talk to and care for people in our lives when they are in a suicidal state - I never thought I would be in a position to have to use my own advice so soon after putting pen to page.

Jason’s book arrived on my doorstep this afternoon.

I smiled.

And then I remembered. And cried.

It dawned on me - I wouldn’t be able to do what I usually do for friends who have published a book (I have a lot of talented friends) - and sing “Happy Book Birthday” to the tune of Happy Birthday. (Bet you’re trying to figure out in your head how the rhythm works now)

I would have left Jason a voicenote this morning in my finest singing voice. I would have sent loud applause down the phone. I would have told him what a big thing it was to share so much of yourself for others to have the freedom to both love and critique. I would have asked him how he was feeling. I would have gassed him up -I would have told him how proud I was of him, as he often did to me.

But since I can’t sing Happy Book Birthday to him now - it seemed fitting to finish and publish this half drafted article on his book birthday instead.

Perhaps you’ll join me in celebrating his memory, and seek to find out more about this precious soul in his own words and in a way where he is not a spectacle - but a human being, by purchasing a copy of his book: Great and Unfortunate Things.



Great and Unfortunate Things - indeed.

RIP sweet Jason, may you continue to travel in light and love.

Nova

xx