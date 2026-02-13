Aside from Black woman - most labels aggravate me. They feel rigid. Boxing. Shrinking. They move me away from liberation, not towards it.

I would be considered as someone who is neurodivergent - I say ‘would be considered’ because I get the support I need, but I don’t personally use the term.

If we were to apply a critical anti-racist lens to the term neurodivergent, itself - then what or whom is it we are “divergent” or “diversifying” from? What or whom is deemed the “standard” and who is deemed “deviant” from that standard?

I worked in mental health for 10 years with young people and have always felt challenged by the use of labels to describe their mental health experiences - because what I observed was that the label either wrote people off, was weaponised to excuse poor behaviour, or led to a total lack of curiosity about how to help or deeper connect with someone in their suffering.

People regularly made fear-based decisions or ignorant assumptions and judgments about some of the young people I was working with based on those diagnoses written in their files, without ever having interacted with them. Without trying to help them to better understand their distress and without any attempt to empower their healing and give them agency in better understanding themselves. They were seen as less than. They were often illegitimately seen as incapable and they were always seen as a problem that needed to be managed, fixed and medicated. Not a person that needed care.

I had a problem with it then and I still have a problem with it now.

I also see the increase in the volume of women and more-so Black women being diagnosed with ADHD. The most up to date UK statistics show 19.3% in comparison to 9.4% of white women - are being diagnosed with ADHD. I’m curious as to why and how this correlates to what is happening in society.

When I look at the history of western medicine and diagnosis which is often rooted in anti-Blackness and ableism - I’m skeptical. Not that more people need support, but why so many individuals are being diagnosed with “disorders”.

As an example, let’s take Drapetomania - a condition invented by physician Dr Samuel A Cartwright in 1851, to diagnose enslaved people with a mental illness who tried to escape slavery. The single symptom Cartwright used to diagnose a person with it was the “uncontrollable urge to escape slavery”

Another? Dysaesthesia aethiopica - which was used to diagnose enslaved people as “lazy” for resisting labour. (I am interested in how this has maladapted to overwork and a inability to rest in so many Black communities to this very day - something I will pick up on in another post)

These and other diagnosis like this weren’t invented to help people - they were used to explain perceived deviance and defectiveness and to continue to justify slavery and colonial violence.

In 1902 just 50 years after Drapetomania reared its head - the origins of ADHD were first founded by another white male physician - George Frederick Still. In Stills work he described children who were distracted and had difficulty sitting still as “abnormal and lacked moral control”

As a social byproduct - I feel we have developed an obsession with giving people diagnosis to explain what are often perfectly normal and human responses, often to social suffering. I feel that the focus on labels conveniently gets in the way of looking at and doing something about the hostile social environments we are expected to function in. Pathologising distress or difference makes it all about the ‘individual’ needing to find ways to cope with environments that are not conducive thriving - rather than collectively work to improve systemic harms. It both ignores the role of the environment and maintains the status quo.

Insert Drapetomania - it was a problem with the individual - Cartwright rendered enslaved people with “stupidity of mind” and suggested whippings or cutting off enslaved people’s toes to stop them from running away. It was a defect in enslaved people that wanted to escape torture and abuse - it was not a problem with the environment and conditions that upheld and maintained that abuse.

Dr. J.C. Carothers wrote a report for The World Health Organization in 1953 - and conjured up the term Frontal Idleness. Using pseudo-science to argue that the frontal lobe in African brains was underdeveloped - and that the Mau Mau uprisings against British colonial rule in Kenya were down to mental illness and not a normal response to torture.

Mental health professionals consistently pathologised (regarding someone psychologically abnormal) people’s desire to be free and to be treated with dignity. They also pathologised people’s desire to love Black people - I share about one case in my book, The Good Ally, where they even ruled a white man in the Southern USA ‘insane’ for falling in love with an enslaved woman.

As a result it is a source of agitation for me that so many accept diagnosis from western medicine, that was and still is rooted in so much anti-Blackness, as legitimate and the only viable explanation for our manifestation of distress, differing needs and ways of being.

Western diagnosis of course serve a purpose and are helpful frameworks for some, but they are not & have never been designed for all of us and the idea of diagnosing people who are simply showing very human responses to navigating this mad world, without considering systemic issues and hostile environments, misses the mark for me.

Psychiatry and psychology are rooted in medical racism, it’s right there in our history books. In the 1950’s Black psychiatrist Frantz Fanon regularly critiqued psychiatry and argued that mental illness seen in colonised people was not biological, but a legitimate consequence and natural response to violence and dehumanisation from colonial systems. To continue to take on western diagnosis without considering the racist roots of labelling people ‘abnormal’ feels counterintuitive to anti-racism. It also ignores that behaviours branded ‘abnormal’ here, may be celebrated and welcomed in different cultures and communities in other countries. Or as I learned from one Black Brit who relocated to another country - her symptoms of illness completely dissipated when her environment changed.

Having language to try to make sense of self and our experience is necessary - to have symptoms and traits treated, understood, be cared for and supported is vital. Gaining a deeper understanding of yourself and what you need to be well can be life altering. This is not what I (and others) are grappling with.

To accept these labels in the absence of critical thinking and ignoring the systemic issues that contribute to so many folks living with so much diss-ease is where I struggle.

There is nothing "abnormal” about any of us. It is these structures that are NOT normal no wonder so many of us are having perfectly normal responses to it.

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Have you heard of Drapetomania before? What’s your relationship to labels? Tell me in the comments.

Much love

Nova x

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Nova Reid is a writer, mental health advocate, TED Speaker and truth seeker. She is author of The Good Ally , host and executive producer of Hidden Histories with Nova Reid. You can find out more about her work on www.novareid.com