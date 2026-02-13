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Alexis Rogers's avatar
Alexis Rogers
Feb 13

Nova, your essay resonates deeply.

The history you trace makes it hard to unsee how often psychiatry has pathologized resistance and protected systems instead of people.

Your framing helped me feel something I’ve sensed for a long time: that many so-called “disorders” are often reasonable nervous systems trying to survive unreasonable environments.

Embodied signals we’ve forgotten how to track and decode.

Your point about diagnosis individualizing what is often systemic harm really lands. How quickly we’re taught to ask “what’s wrong with me?” instead of “what conditions made this response necessary?”

Thank you for widening the lens and restoring dignity to the conversation.

-Alexis

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Kathryn Vercillo's avatar
Kathryn Vercillo
Feb 15

Powerful piece. I had the same experience of trouble with labels when working with youth in the foster care system - the mental health labels they were given were typically more limiting and damaging than helpful.

In my own experience (acknowledging here I'm a white CIS woman), labels have sometimes been helpful to me in the understanding of what was going on with me. A diagnosis could help as a framework or shorthand for finding the resources I needed. And occasionally for not feeling alone. There's usually been an arc where I'm against the label for myself, then appreciate it, then claim it, then let go of it. That's true of non-diagnostic labels as well ("writer", for example).

The difference perhaps is agency - me claiming a label vs. a label being put on me. But then when it comes to feeling forced to label yourself in order to work within a system not of your choosing, how much agency is there. Lots to think about her, Nova, appreciate your work.

The words we use matter. A related piece from me on "hysteria" - https://createmefree.substack.com/p/the-impact-of-hysteria-diagnosis - and another on "neurasthenia" - https://createmefree.substack.com/p/art-history-and-outdated-mental-health

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