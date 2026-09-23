It’s officially Libra season.

I posted on Threads last night and asked if I should stay up and wait to welcome my birthday in the quiet of night or fall asleep to wake the next morning in the delight of daylight.

Someone named Jacky told me to look up and go outside and look at the stars. And so I did.

I almost wish I had taken a photo - the sky was beautiful, the darkness was so bright.

Although I couldn’t see the stars or the moon behind the cover of cloud they were resplendently lighting up the sky.

What a treat for this little girl named after the brightest star in the sky.

Today I turn 45.

I always get reflective on birthdays. I think about relationships those here and those gone, I think about what' I've overcome and what I am still working on.

Apparently the number 45 means letting go.

So that will be something I carry forward with me into this new year of life - letting go. Letting go of titles that bind me. Letting go of what was never mine to hold, letting go of relationships where I cannot be whole, continuing my practice of letting go of being the good girl and learning to tolerate other people’s disappointment so I don’t continue to abandon myself or keep breaking my own heart by disappointing myself.

45 is also significant to me, because when I was researching Hidden Histories with Nova Reid I learned that according to the World Health Organisation the average age of death of activists is just 45 years old.

At my age I have been to too many funerals and written too many eulogies. This will not be my portion. I intend for there to be many more chapters in this life of mine. To be alive and survive in a world like this - is to me, a gift.



Some words I wrote last night after star gazing at midnight…

Baby Nova captured in 1981

Hey baby girl with those ten tiny toes…

You didn’t know you were named after the brightest star in the sky and that your light could expose others shadow.

You didn't know that you could burn so bright that you’d be destined to burn out.

You didn’t know that the name you once hated - you’d reclaim it, and that people would be inspired to name their babies after you

With those ten tiny toes

You didn’t know how far you’d come

You didn’t know so many things had to happen in order for you to BEcome

You didn’t know how powerful you would be

With those ten tiny toes

You didn’t know that people could be so cruel to you

You didn’t know that anti-blackness, colorism and misogynoir would make you the target of so much abuse.

You didn’t know it wasn’t your fault

You didn’t know.

You didn’t know people will feign friendly for proximity to your notoriety.

You didn’t know loneliness could be so noisy

You didn’t know your light would also attract some real ones who don’t play about you so proud, that damn - do they love you OUT LOUD.

You didn’t know your heart would grow so big that envy and jealousy still catches you off guard. But you love hard regardless, because there is too much darkness.

With those ten tiny toes

You didn’t know how much your heart would break

You didn’t know you will make friends, true loves of your life, only to lose them again and again. And yet your heart still sings and you begin to love again.

With those ten tiny toes

You didn’t know there would be so many times where you wouldn’t be believed and that each time it planted an almighty seed. WORTHY

You didn’t know you’d grow to love and overcome your fear of water and become Oshun’s daughter.

With those ten tiny toes

You didn’t know the name you once hated would be printed on over 30,000 books or that your face would be on some 800 billboards. You didn’t know you’d write a book or have the honour of working with and getting to know and love living legends

Nova chasing billboards March 2025

With those ten tiny toes

You didn’t know your voice once silenced by fear would move people to tears

We’ve been through a lot kiddo. And you’ve been so damn brave and held on. We’ve achieved a lot, but sometimes that comes at a cost.

The World Health Organisation states that the average age of death of activists is just 45 years old. This work will not kill me. This is not my / our story. Because we have so much more light to shine, life to live and love to give. Here’s to the next 45

🖤

Ten tiny toes grew to stand ten toes down.

This is forty-five.

Much love, Nova

xx

Nova Reid Captured by Josimar Senior 2026

My name is Nova Reid. I am a founder, truth-seeker and author of The Good Ally - host creator and Exec Producer of Hidden Histories with Nova Reid and I use the power of storytelling to help make sense of ourselves and the world.

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