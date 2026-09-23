Nova Reid's Substack

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Jodi's avatar
Jodi
6d

Happy 45th birthday from Minneapolis! May you speak and write words of liberation for many decades, bask in friendship and eat good food!

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1 reply by Nova Reid
Carina Grasbeck's avatar
Carina Grasbeck
5d

Happy Happy Birthday to the brightest star Nova 🌟💫

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