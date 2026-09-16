It’s stunning to think The Good Ally has been out in this mad and beautiful world for 5 years already.

I look at all 448 pages and sometimes wonder how I had the fortitude to even get to the end - it feels like such an enormous feat. I mean - it did take almost 3 years to write and 2 weeks to record in the recording studio. So it is no small feat.

It takes such courage to publish a book - writing it is the easier part, as you get to be in solitude and intimacy with your words and your work - but putting it out there for all to love and critique - woo - that’s a wild ride of anxiety.

All of my projects start with flip chart paper - dumping all my thoughts and ideas to identify where there are threads of gold. And once I find them - then it’s just me, the curser and the promise and intimidation of a blank page.

Where to begin.

What to say.

What to reveal.

What to honour, what truths to tell.

What (and whom) to protect.

Writing a book forces you to meet yourself on the page. Naked.

To write well is to see and then confront your imperfections - to write is to never be satisfied (just ask my editors, who had to prize me away from the manuscript before going to print). Writing a book invites you to be with your mistakes, often - to be right in the mess of it all. To write is to allow yourself to be rubbish - and for this perfectionist in recovery - the page becomes your mirror, so you have to tolerate what has come to be intolerable - imperfection. To write is also a sacred act. To see yourself, to take care of parts yourself that have never been seen before and to honour the unspoken.

Let’s just say those early days on the page are humbling. Grateful to my editors who came into contact with my early writing and honoured where I was in the moment, knowing that the mess, clunks and downright crap, is all part of what I find to be a very beautiful and sacred process of becoming.

I am not the same person I was when I started writing the book in 2018. I am not the same person I was when it published 5 years ago. If I were to write the book again from a blank page today - it would NOT be the same book and nor would I want it to be. That’s the constant diss-ease I experience as an author - while you and your work evolve, your book can almost keep you stuck in time - people think that that is all you have to say - but it’s barely the tip of the iceberg. It’s something I had to say at the time.

I first started writing after being head hunted by an agent whilst delivering a training session for a creative agency. She encouraged me to write a few chapters and submit to her - confident we would get a book deal. I thought she was just being nice - but within 5 months I had meetings with 3 of the top 5 publishing houses in the world. I was quite blasé about it. Having being an actress in a previous life (no social media then I am vintage!) it just felt like an audition to me - like castings were for actors - just part of the course, you turn up do your best, don’t get attached to the outcome and move on with your day. I didn’t realise how rare being invited to meet with publishers in their offices was and soon learned that this wasn’t typical.

The meetings were pleasant - but the idea didn’t stick. Mind you - The Good Ally wasn’t The Good Ally back then. The feedback? “We love Nova - but we’re not sure there is a market for this book in the UK”- OR “We’re not sure her profile is big enough”

Famous last words.

We persevered. Well, my then agent did. I started to get apathetic after 6 months, after so many rejections and what felt like a lot of unpaid labour.

But 31 rejections and one year later, I had my debut publishing deal with one of the top 5 publishing houses in the world.

You feel like you’re given a present with a great big pink bow on it when you’re told you have a deal with one of the “big 5”. Now don’t get me wrong, at times it was truly exciting and it also wasn’t all glitz and glamour - I don’t sugar coat my experience - I have written about this before

Having a publishing deal especially as a Black woman author who writes about white supremacy comes with its own set of challenges and for an industry that does not have a good track record for representation or inclusion of Black authors - racism becomes inevitable and it can be harmful.

As part of writing a non-fiction book, there is so much research and reading that needs to be done before you even put pen to page. So many of the histories I had to reckon with broke my heart. Some of my own experiences long buried, suddenly surfaced - commanding my attention and demanding to be written about.

And then there is publishing process in and of itself which was, at times deeply painful. In fact - there was a moment where The Good Ally didn’t get published, at all. As a result, my relationship with my book - is complicated.

Writing and publishing The Good Ally stretched me to the nth degree. I repeat, I am not the same person I was when I wrote it.

So many lessons

So much growth

So much grief

So much heartbreak

So many edits

So many wholesome moments

So many relationships - gone through death and those outgrown

So many beautiful new friendships blossoming.

On the 16th September 2021 as we were starting to come out of the other side of a global pandemic, it did get published and I was more than ready to have my sleep back and my house free from flip charts and post-it notes. And boy did we make sure we celebrated. There was no budget for a launch so we crowdfunded a hybrid one.

Without a doubt there have been some truly precious moments - speaking on world class stages, chasing billboards, getting stopped for cuddles by strangers - mostly Black women in the street is quite something - to move people to express their love and gratitude to you for your work and tell you how it has changed their life is a gift.

It hasn’t all been smooth, The Good Ally has also been plagiarised, by other - very popular activists, and by tech - including by META. And then there’s the online abuse. Most recently the attempts to ban it in school libraries, because it is impactful and it tells the truth. But good people keep buying it - because it is supposed to be in this world to help us navigate the times of now.

The Good Ally has been pivotal in reducing harm. It has led me to travel to Boston, Jamaica, Ghana and Washington D.C to name a few. It has led me to speak at The House of Commons. It has been used in criminal justice to reduce racism in criminal justice outcomes, it has been used in human rights inquiries to help address maternal morbidity rates, it is used by therapists, it has transformed history curriculums in schools, it has helped people be better friends, colleagues, partners and it has been paramount in helping to raise anti-racist children. To see young Black and mixed-Black children transform in their confidence - blossom in their sense of self and racial identity due to their parents, grandparents and teachers engaging in this work is right up there for me. AND there is still more work to be done and more hands for it to reach.

I am proud of it and I am proud of myself.

There’s more to say - there’s probably typos, but I will end with this for now.

Here’s 5 things I learned in 5 years of being a published author:

People will stop you in public bathrooms, supermarket's, clothing stores, out on the street and sometimes they will literally run towards you to let you know how much your work means to them - this is a gift of being an author and something I will never get used to despite this happening for 5 years now. Your speaker fee significantly increases when you become a published author - I've always found that odd as someone with a pre-existing body of work out there including a TED talk before my book - why the same work suddenly had more value. People will regularly misappropriate or misunderstand your key message - (for example - most people think the book is about allyship - few recognise it is actually a book about healing) again like the copying - can’t do anything about that - let it go. Once you publish your book, your book becomes their book. Let it be the readers. People (and now AI) will copy your work - if it is worth copying they will copy it - there is very little you can do about it (IP law is expensive) but don’t let it stop you putting your words out on the page. There are people out in the world who need your words - for some and often for you first - your words are medicine. Write them. Ask for more. Always.

To every person who has been part of this journey upfront and behind the scenes, those still in my life, those for only a season and to every person who has read, shared and recommended The Good Ally - Thank you.

And if you’re just learning about The Good Ally for the first time - welcome. The Good Ally is my debut non-fiction book (part memoir) uncovers our hidden histories and Britain’s global role in all of the mess we find ourselves in now and it challenges anti-Blackness with searing honesty and gives people the tools and confidence to address it in all the ways it shows up - such as in law, healthcare, climate, media and in our own behaviour - because until we address it and heal old colonial wounds - nothing that is unfolding politically and socially will change.

Available almost everywhere

Much love

Nova

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My name is Nova Reid. I am a founder, truth-seeker and author of The Good Ally - host creator and Exec Producer of Hidden Histories with Nova Reid and I use the power of storytelling to help make sense of ourselves and the world.

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